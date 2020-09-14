Raymond Schultz
Billings - Raymond Henry Schultz completed his long, earthly life faithfully at The Ozarks Methodist Manor in Marionville, MO on September 10, 2020. He was born on his family's farm on November 27, 1923. Ray was a graduate of Billings High School, Drury College in Springfield and Eden Seminary in St. Louis. He served honorably with the U.S. Army during World War II in the Pacific theatre. Ordained in 1954 as a minister of the Evangelical & Reformed Church (later United Church of Christ), Ray served with distinction in seven parishes in Missouri, Indiana and Illinois. Ray was a loving person who reveled in the presence of family and friends, especially around card games, stories AND meals.
Ray and his younger sister, Lucille, were the children of Henry and Martha (Venzlaff) Schultz; the presence of many aunts, uncles, cousins and nearby friends enriched their family circle. Ray married his high school sweetheart, Ella Marie Rauch, on August 3, 1947, a day so hot that the altar candles melted in their home parish of St. Peter's Evangelical & Reformed Church in Billings.
Four sons brought much joy to their happy lives: Lynn (Karen) in Carlisle, PA; John (Pam) in Evansville, IN; Paul (Jan) in Olympia, WA; and Mark (Andrea) in Billings, MO. Ella and Ray were blessed with eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren, who they loved dearly.
Ray and Ella delighted in travel as well as music, gardening, family barbecues and gathering with friends. "Rummikub" was a daily contest between them until Ella's peaceful death on March 25, 2016.
The family is most grateful for the compassionate care given by staff and residents of The Ozarks Methodist Manor and for the loving comfort from so many relatives and friends. With direction by Meador's Funeral Home, a private interment is planned at St. Peter's Cemetery in Billings, and Ray's beloved nephew, David Rauch, officiating. The family requests that Memorial contributions may be given to St Peter's Church, Billings, MO.
