Raymond Walter Kingery
Seymour - Raymond Walter Kingery, age 85 passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. He was born December 1, 1933 in Adams County, Iowa to Noah and Winnie (Hanes) Kingery.
Raymond attended school at Pleasant Knob in Wright County, Flint Hollow in Webster County and Seymour High School. He farmed all of his life and retired from working at Mansfield Cheese Plant. He loved taking care of his farm, cattle, horses and pigs.
Raymond was known for his humor, jokes, caring personality and being a huge John Wayne fan. He attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church faithfully and was a trustee there.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers Richard and Robert Kingery and a sister Roma Kingery Brown.
Survivors include his wife Dorthy of the home; sons Tom Kingery (Marilyn) and Larry Kingery ( Donna); daughter Becky Dugger and (Kyle), all of Mansfield, Missouri; step sons Richard Cline (Charlotte) of Rogersville, MO; Timothy Cline (Melody) of Osceola, MO; step daughter Cristy Buckner (Glenn) of Willow Springs, MO and a sister Ruby Ely of Hartville, MO as well as 10 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren and many nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday May 11, 2019 at Holman-Howe Funeral Home in Seymour from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Southern Baptist Church near Mansfield and burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions for Mt. Zion Cemetery may be left at the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader on May 11, 2019