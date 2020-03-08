|
Reba Manes
Springfield - Reba Eileen Manes, 91, departed this life on Thursday, March 5, 2020 to be with her heavenly father. She was born on Saturday, May 12, 1928, near Iberia, MO, to Herman Ponder Skaggs and Martha Lou Jarrett.
Reba grew up and lived on the family farm until she was united in marriage to Willard Henry Manes on October 5, 1946 after his return from serving in the US Navy during WWII. Unto this union three children were born Donna, Dana and Al. She was a lifelong homemaker, devoted wife and mother. Reba was a member of Homeland Baptist Church and loved her church family and the lord. She was very devoted to her family, friends and church family, making cure that a card was received from her on every occasion or illness they may encounter. Reba never met a stranger and always had a smile and a kind word to say about everyone. She will be dearly missed. The family would like to thank Integrity Hospice for the comfort and care provided over the past few weeks.
Reba was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, one daughter Donna and three brothers Ellis, Charley and Walter Skaggs.
She is survived by her two children Dana Manes of Springfield, MO and Al Manes (wife Tammy) of Nixa, MO, two grandsons Brandon Manes (wife Stephanie) and Jeremy Manes (wife Madeline), two granddaughters Tracy Lockhart (husband Brian) and Holly Springer (husband Terry) and three great-grandsons Logan and Jordan Lockhart and Hutchison Manes.
A visitation will be held from 1:30-2 PM at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte, 4500 S. Lone Pine Ave, Springfield, MO 65804 with funeral services to follow at 2 PM. Burial will take place at the Rivermonte Memorial Gardens immediately following services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homeland Baptist Church, 1535 N. Golden, Springfield, MO 65802. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020