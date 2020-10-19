Regina Maness



Republic - Regina Vernell (Sifferman) Maness left this earthly life and passed to her eternal home, on Friday, October 16, 2020 at The Fremont Senior Living facility. She was born near Republic, MO on November 1, 1922 to Lewis Dale Sifferman and Nellie (Biellier) Sifferman. She was married on June 18, 1939 to Donald S. Maness and they spent nearly 68 years together until he died in 2007. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; son, Harold Don Maness; grandson, Keith Andrew Maness; brother, Dale Sifferman; and sisters, Hildred Watson and Norreva Simmons.



She is survived by two daughters, Marilyn and husband Jim Ferguson, Vernell and husband Jerry Ward, and daughter-in-law, Sandy Maness; 5 grandsons, Scott Maness, Paul and wife Lacey Maness, David and wife Julie Ferguson, John and wife Lisa Ferguson, Jeremy and wife Laurie Ward; step-granddaughter Shelly and husband Jerry McInturff; 3 great-granddaughters, Madison Ferguson, MacKenzie Ferguson, and Addison Ward; 8 step-great-grandchildren, Chaston, Trey, Rourke, and Adalaine, Haley, Morgan, Gracie, and Jasmine; 2 brothers, Wayne and wife Eileen Sifferman, and Norris Sifferman; a sister-in-law, Rosemary and husband Alan Comisky; 19 nieces and nephews and their families.



Regina was a lifelong resident in the Republic area. She attended Carter, Gray, and St. Elmo grade schools and graduated from Republic High School in 1939. During high school she enjoyed playing violin and played a solo at her high school graduation. She married shortly after graduation and spent many years helping on the family farm east of Republic. After her children were in school she also worked outside the home at several jobs, including 23 years at the Farmer's Exchange (MFA) in Republic as a clerk, cashier, and bookkeeper until the store closed, then was employed in the offices of Tax Collector and Purchasing Department at the Greene County Courthouse in Springfield until her retirement.



She was a loyal member of Hood United Methodist Church for over 75 years and fondly remembered teaching primary Sunday School classes for several years.



She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, was the Worthy Matron in 1952 and received her 50 year pin in 1995 and 70 year recognition in 2018. She was active in several Masonic auxiliary organizations, including Social Orders of the Beauceant, Knights Templar Eye Foundation, Amaranth, White Shrine, True Kindred, and Daughters of Mokanna. She rose to be the highest officer in many of these organizations, became presiding state officer in some and even national positions in others.



While raising her children, she spent many hours at her sewing machine making clothes for them and herself. She taught her daughters to sew and they then made many of their own clothes. She also enjoyed doing embroidery work and quilting. She made quilts for each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as some for organizations to be auctioned for charity. After her children were gone from home, she took classes in ceramics and painting resulting is many pieces of artwork including oil paintings.



She enjoyed local community work as well. She was project leader and community leader of Lindsey 4-H Club for 25 years. After involving her children in 4-H and encouraging them to excel, she continued to lead the younger children in the community for many more years.



In later years, after her husband's death, she became active in the Senior Center in Republic, riding the OATS bus to get there and making many new friends. Regina moved from the farm in 2015 to live at The Gardens Assisted Living facility. There she enjoyed taking part in the many activities and took pride in leading exercise classes several times a week. When she became unable to continue living there, in October 2019 she moved to The Fremont Senior Living AL where she could get more assistance.



During her life, she was a devoted wife and loving mother, who always encouraged her children to do their best. She made sure her children each played a musical instrument and became involved in activities during their school days. She loved each of them for who they were. She enjoyed cooking and always made her children's favorites for family visits. She was also a loving grandma and great-grandma. She was always interested in what each was doing and always wanted to give them something when they came to see her. She was so proud of all their accomplishments as she watched them grow.



The family would like to thank the staff at The Gardens for the good care they gave her for four and a half years. Thank you to the staff and caregivers at The Fremont over this past year, especially while dealing with the COVID restrictions for the last seven months. She felt loved and cared for while there. Thank you to Seasons Hospice for the added care and attention you gave her and for providing extra support to Marilyn and family.



Graveside Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23 at Lindsey Chapel Cemetery. No formal visitation is planned, but open viewing will be held at Meadors Funeral Home from 10:00 to 12:00 on Friday morning for those who would like to sign the book and pay their respects. At the funeral home and the graveside services, we encourage wearing masks and social distancing in order to keep everyone as safe as possible in these COVID times.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hood United Methodist Church (139 N Walnut Ave, Republic, MO 65738).









