Reid Michael Garbee Obituary
Reid Michael Garbee

Dublin, Texas - Reid Michael Garbee, age 3, of Dublin, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Mercy Hospital, Aurora, Missouri. He was born on September 13, 2015 in Springfield, Missouri.

Reid was very fond of playing with dinosaurs and superheroes, especially Spiderman. Reid could often be found wearing his own superhero cape. He also enjoyed playing basketball; and going to the gym with his dad. His dad will miss Reid's "Big Blue Eyes."

Reid leaves behind his father, Nick Garbee; a sister, Hadlie Grace; grandparents, Doug and Lori Garbee; great grandparents, Raymond and Carolyn Garbee, and Patricia Garbee; an aunt, Kara (Jeremie) McKnight; four uncles, Joseph, Luke, Kelsey, and Brett Garbee; six cousins, Jackson, Kelbie, Kolbie, Kayler, Kaden, and Kayce; and numerous other family members, who will all mourn his loss.

A visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m., with the memorial mass following at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, August 1, 2019, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Billings, Missouri, under the direction of Meadors Funeral Home, Republic, Missouri. Family and friends may share online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on July 31, 2019
