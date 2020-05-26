|
Rena Nell Hunter
Springfield - Rena Nell Hunter (Hicks) age 89 of Springfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 25, 2020. Rena was born December 10, 1930 in Springfield, Missouri, the only child of Leslie Hicks and Nellie R. (Plank) Hicks. She attended Central Avenue High School, graduating in 1948. She was employed by Martin Brothers Furniture and an active member of Pythian Ave. Baptist Church where she met her husband Richard C. Hunter of Rogersville, Missouri.
She married Richard on January 23, 1953 and moved shortly thereafter to Norfolk, Nebraska where she lived for over 30 years. Drawing and painting were a passion for her from a young age and while in Nebraska she became very involved in the local artist's society, winning numerous awards for her work in watercolor and pastel. She remained active in the art community after returning to Springfield in 1989.
She was a member of the studio 55 Art Guild, exhibiting her work at various locations in and around Springfield. Her painting "Picking Grandpa's Violets" was chosen as the poster art for the 1999 Missouri Governor's Conference on Aging. She also enjoyed singing in the choir at Ridgecrest Baptist Church for many years.
She is preceded in death by her husband and parents.
She is survived by her daughter Janel Grassi and her husband Andrew of Springfield, and a granddaughter Amanda Harrold and her husband Josh of Mesa, Az.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at Greenlawn Funeral Home East. Graveside Service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday May 29, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Published in the News-Leader from May 26 to May 27, 2020