1/1
Retha "Barnard" McDowell
1912 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Retha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


Springfield - SPRINGFIELD, MO - Retha Rachel Emmaline McDowell was born on November 13, 1912 to Charles Lee and Fannie (Turner) Barnard of Rogersville, MO. Retha passed away at her home, surrounded by love and family, on December 2, 2020. She attended a one-room grade school, Mt. Pleasant, which was within walking distance of her home place. In 1930, she graduated from Rogersville High School. She was courted by a Jefferson City native, Richard McDowell. They married in 1939 and moved to Springfield. They had one daughter, Lee Ann (McDowell) Russell who preceded her in death. Retha's husband, mother, father, sister, and five brothers, also preceded her in death. She is survived by family and friends who have loved her dearly: her granddaughters Penny Russell (Barry Shaw) and Peggy Russell (John Barnes). She treasured her great-grandson Elijah Barnes. She is also survived by Penny 's step-children: Kevin (Julie) Shaw, and Kristin Shaw; step-great grandchildren Rydia and Ryan (Albritton) and Ramona and Radley (Warren). She is survived by Peggy's step-children: John and Justin Barnes and Lindy (Matt) Carver and step-great grandchildren Cailey and Kadyn Barnes. At 108, we were fortunate to share her company and listen to her stories. You could count on offers of food, drink or candy to everyone who visited. We will miss her giggle and sense of humor. We cherish her special saying to us, "I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck." Social distancing and masks will be required for her funeral service scheduled December 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Greenlawn (3506 N. National Spfld/MO 65803). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Central Christian Church (1475 N. Washington Ave Spfld/MO 65802) or Northview Senior Center (301 E. Talmage Spfld/MO 65803).

Reply, Reply All or Forward






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greenlawn Funeral Home North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved