Springfield - SPRINGFIELD, MO - Retha Rachel Emmaline McDowell was born on November 13, 1912 to Charles Lee and Fannie (Turner) Barnard of Rogersville, MO. Retha passed away at her home, surrounded by love and family, on December 2, 2020. She attended a one-room grade school, Mt. Pleasant, which was within walking distance of her home place. In 1930, she graduated from Rogersville High School. She was courted by a Jefferson City native, Richard McDowell. They married in 1939 and moved to Springfield. They had one daughter, Lee Ann (McDowell) Russell who preceded her in death. Retha's husband, mother, father, sister, and five brothers, also preceded her in death. She is survived by family and friends who have loved her dearly: her granddaughters Penny Russell (Barry Shaw) and Peggy Russell (John Barnes). She treasured her great-grandson Elijah Barnes. She is also survived by Penny 's step-children: Kevin (Julie) Shaw, and Kristin Shaw; step-great grandchildren Rydia and Ryan (Albritton) and Ramona and Radley (Warren). She is survived by Peggy's step-children: John and Justin Barnes and Lindy (Matt) Carver and step-great grandchildren Cailey and Kadyn Barnes. At 108, we were fortunate to share her company and listen to her stories. You could count on offers of food, drink or candy to everyone who visited. We will miss her giggle and sense of humor. We cherish her special saying to us, "I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck." Social distancing and masks will be required for her funeral service scheduled December 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Greenlawn (3506 N. National Spfld/MO 65803). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Central Christian Church (1475 N. Washington Ave Spfld/MO 65802) or Northview Senior Center (301 E. Talmage Spfld/MO 65803).