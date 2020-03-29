Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
Reva Lee Lewallen

Reva Lee Lewallen Obituary
Reva Lee Lewallen

Springfield - It's not everyday that you get to read an obituary about a "rock star", but that was exactly who Reva Lee Lewallen was. She was our ROCK. Reva passed Friday, March 27th, 2020 at the age of 90 years old. Born in Marshfield, Mo. On 3/20/1930. Reva was a life-long resident of SW Mo., a lifelong member of Kansas Expressway Church of Christ. A Gold Star sibling and an amazing, daughter, wife, sister, aunt, cousin, niece and friend to anyone and everyone who called her in need. But especially she was an amazing wife and loving Mother to her Daughter and Son-in-law. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Henry Edward Lewallen and her parents Sylvester and Marjorie Lumley. She is also preceded by 8 siblings, her brother Sheryl who passed on Iwo Jima, her brothers Truman, Oral, Norman and sisters Irene and Pauline and her infant twin sisters. But rest assured, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Cynthia and Kirt Brown sister Jodi Brickner and the hundreds of family that dearly loved her. Her memory will last forever.

Due to the current circumstances Our services will be limited. Greenlawn East in Springfield is handling all arrangements. Flowers are welcome but fresh cut flowers only please. Family and friends viewing is Tuesday from 8am til 4pm. Celebration of Life TBA.

P.S. she wanted me to ask you to vote for Trump.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
