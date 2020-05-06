|
Rex A. Bumgarner
Springfield - Rex A. Bumgarner, 78, died May 5, 2020. He was born Aug. 14, 1941, in Springfield to Richard and Fay Bumgarner.
After graduating from high school in 1959, he enlisted in the U. S. Navy. In 1960, he married Wanda Jo Carr and they resided in Norfolk, Va., until his honorable discharge from the Navy in 1962.
He attended Southwest Missouri State College and, in 1971, earned a bachelor's degree in agriculture.
Rex was self-employed most of his life, and in partnership with his wife, started and operated several businesses, in addition to farming, during their 60-year marriage.
He served as a reserve deputy with the Greene County Sheriff's Office and was a member of the Blue Knights law enforcement motorcycle club.
He is survived by his wife; daughter Felicia Bumgarner and husband Bobby Johnson, Niangua; son Charles Bumgarner and wife Trudy, Springfield; daughter Teresa Bledsoe, Springfield; daughter Candace Bumgarner, Tulsa; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brother Randy Bumgarner and wife Rosie, Bolivar; brother Roger Bumgarner, Bolivar; and sister Chris Carter and husband Edward, Willard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the maintenance fund for Robberson Prairie Cemetery, c/o Vernetta Sare, 3027 W. Farm Road 38, Willard, MO 65781. No visitation or service is planned due to circumstances caused by coronavirus. Online condolences may be shared at www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Leader from May 6 to May 10, 2020