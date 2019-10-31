Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rex Finley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rex Garret (Gary) Finley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rex Garret (Gary) Finley Obituary
Rex Garret (Gary) Finley

Springfield - Rex Garret (Gary) Finley, P.E. passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Missouri Veterans home at 89 years of age. Gary was a registered civil engineer in 21 states. Gary served as a commissioned officer in the United States Army, attaining the rank of first lieutenant. Gary served in the 44th engineering construction battalion, also known as the 44th broken heart brigade. He served in the 24th combat engineer group, 8th army, in Korea during the Korean War. After his Army service he enjoyed a very good career in the construction of highways, bridges, culvert, dams, water and sewer facilities, flood control, turnpikes, airfields, inter-continental ballistic missile bases, ammunition production facilities, residential community roads development, numerous manufacturing plants as well as many consulting assignments. He capped his career as a principal engineer of 3M tape engineering. He served as chairman of the board of Kemper military school in Boonville, MO, and as a trustee for the Minnesota professional engineers foundation and for the Kemper military school alumni trust. He was active in the development and growth of the El Zaribah Shine, transportation endowment, and the Missouri Professional Engineers Education Foundation. He served in a number of offices of the NSPE National Society of professional engineers, including twice as a national vice president. He was active in a number of engineering technical societies. He was a great supporter of the Missouri State University Bear Battalion ROTC program.

His family, friends, and colleagues recall that he possessed a high energy level, an "inordinate sense of urgency", a passion for snow skiing everywhere , and boundless enthusiasm for life.

Gary is survived by his sons Rex Garret II and Stuart, grandsons Mathew, Erik, and Kristoff, and his nephew Dennis Finley and great niece Grace Finley and many friends he treasured as family.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Burial with full military honors will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 7 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rex's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -