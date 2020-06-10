Rex L. Johnson



Gainesville - Funeral services for Rex L. Johnson, 89, of Gainesville, MO will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the First Christian Church in Gainesville with the Rev. Natalie Dixon-Crewell officiating.



Due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and face masks will be encouraged inside the church, and seating will be limited. The service will be broadcast over the church's FM transmitter for those who remain in their cars in the church parking lot.



Mr. Johnson died June 8, 2020 in Springfield, MO. He was born Aug. 29, 1930, in Ozark County, the son of Frank and Jesse Johnson. He graduated from Gainesville High School in 1947 and served in the Army from 1952 until 1954. On Nov. 18, 1956, in Gainesville, he married Frances Jenkins. For many years, the Johnsons owned and operated Johnson's Store on the Gainesville square, carrying on the business that had been started in 1937 by Rex's father and uncle, Frank and Marvin Johnson.



Mr. Johnson was a longtime member of the First Christian Church and the Gainesville Lions Club.



Survivors include Frances, his wife of 63 years; three children, Teresa Hicks and husband Dan, Lisa Monkres, and Eric and Linda Johnson, all of Springfield; three grandchildren Matthew Hicks, Caroline Cotner and husband Andy, and Marissa Monkres; one great-grandson August Cotner; and one sister-in-law Lou Jenkins of Springfield.



Burial will be in the Pontiac Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the First Christian Church of Gainesville or to Pontiac Cemetery and be mailed to Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, PO Box 65, Gainesville, MO 65655. Arrangements are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Gainesville, MO.









