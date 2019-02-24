Services
Meadors Funeral Home
314 N Main Ave
Republic, MO 65738
(417) 732-2535
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Mo. State Veterans Cemetery
Southwood Rd.
Springfield, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhonda Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhonda June (Moore) Graham


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rhonda June (Moore) Graham Obituary
Rhonda June (Moore) Graham

Billings - Rhonda June (Moore) Graham, wife of Daniel B. Graham of Billings, MO., born December 1967, passed away at Cox So. Hospital February 21, 2019, after a 2 year battle with breast cancer. She is survived by her husband, Daniel, father, Bill and brothers Randy and Ricky Moore. She had many friends and loved her horse and pets. She will be greatly missed. Graveside services will be at the MO. State Veterans Cemetery on Southwood Rd., Springfield, on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 1:00 P.M.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now