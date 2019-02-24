|
|
Rhonda June (Moore) Graham
Billings - Rhonda June (Moore) Graham, wife of Daniel B. Graham of Billings, MO., born December 1967, passed away at Cox So. Hospital February 21, 2019, after a 2 year battle with breast cancer. She is survived by her husband, Daniel, father, Bill and brothers Randy and Ricky Moore. She had many friends and loved her horse and pets. She will be greatly missed. Graveside services will be at the MO. State Veterans Cemetery on Southwood Rd., Springfield, on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 1:00 P.M.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 24, 2019