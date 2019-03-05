Services
Wood Funeral Home
900 West Wilson
Rushville, IL 62681
(217) 322-3311
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wood Funeral Home
900 West Wilson
Rushville, IL 62681
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Wood Funeral Home
900 West Wilson
Rushville, IL 62681
Richard A. "Dick" McClelland

Richard A. "Dick" McClelland Obituary
Richard A. "Dick" McClelland

Springfield - Richard A. "Dick" McClelland, 81, formerly of Rushville, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Cox Medical Center.

Surviving are his wife Kay, two children Kelly (Shawn) Kepler of Fair Grove and Rich McClelland of Springfield, three grandchildren Jacob Kepler, Kayla (Derek) Daniels and Dani Kepler.

In 1978, he began as a Director of Loss Control with Associated Electric Company retiring in 1997.

Services will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville, IL. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, March 8, 2019, at the funeral home. A Memorial Service will be held at the Campbell United Methodist Church, in Springfield, at a later date. Memorials suggested to . www.woodfh.net.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 5, 2019
