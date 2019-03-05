|
Richard A. "Dick" McClelland
Springfield - Richard A. "Dick" McClelland, 81, formerly of Rushville, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Cox Medical Center.
Surviving are his wife Kay, two children Kelly (Shawn) Kepler of Fair Grove and Rich McClelland of Springfield, three grandchildren Jacob Kepler, Kayla (Derek) Daniels and Dani Kepler.
In 1978, he began as a Director of Loss Control with Associated Electric Company retiring in 1997.
Services will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville, IL. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, March 8, 2019, at the funeral home. A Memorial Service will be held at the Campbell United Methodist Church, in Springfield, at a later date. Memorials suggested to . www.woodfh.net.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 5, 2019