Richard Charles Martin
Morrisville - Mr. Richard Charles Martin, age 75 of Morrisville, MO, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, in his home. He was born June 25, 1943, in Orange, New Jersey, to John "Jack" Archibald and Marie Catherine (Safranik) Martin who preceded him in death. He was united in marriage to Leetta "Lee" Alexander in the fall of 1976, and to this union two daughters were born.
Richard was a Transcontinental Transportation Engineer. He was the most professional proprietor of the highway. His sense of humor, caring for others, and the ability to assist others made Richard who he was.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years Lee of the home; two daughters: Tiffany Grant and husband William of Springfield, MO, and Delaney Revels and husband Cody of Bolivar, MO; six grandchildren: Kamron, Avery, Addison, and Isaiah Grant, Jordan and Ariea Revels; his brother Jack Martin and his wife Loc of Colorado; as well as a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, and loving friends.
According to Richards wishes his body will be cremated. There will be a private Celebration of Life held later this summer. Online condolences may be made at: www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel Bolivar, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on May 30, 2019