Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Richard Charles "Rick" Stephenson


1945 - 2019
Richard Charles "Rick" Stephenson Obituary
Richard "Rick" Charles Stephenson

- - On Saturday, July 6, 2019, Richard "Rick" Charles Stephenson, loving husband and father, passed away at age 73 at KU Medical Center. Richard was born July 16, 1945, in Springfield, Missouri to William Charles Stephenson and Irene Stephenson. He was a Vietnam Vet and served in the Air Force. He graduated SMS in Springfield in 1972.

On July 15, 2006, he married Lachell Thomas.

Richard worked for the FDA from 1972-1981 and was Vice President of Intermedics in Lake Jackson, Texas for 17 years. He was responsible for obtaining the 1st CE Mark for medical devices in the world. He was funny, kind and compassionate. He loved to fish and loved horticulture.

Richard was preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his wife Lachell, 2 children by a previous marriage: Lisa Stephenson, and Andrew Stephenson and his wife Erin; his sisters, Sue Ann Tidwell, and Donna Hess and her husband, Jerry Hess; step children, Triston Thomas, Tiffany Scherdin, and Teran Thomas and his wife Amanda; 7 Grandchildren; a niece, aunts, uncles, and many friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. 8:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home beginning at 10:30 a.m.

To send flowers to the family of Richard Charles Stephenson, please visit Tribute Store.
Published in the News-Leader from July 16 to July 17, 2019
