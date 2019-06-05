|
Richard Clell "Rick" Nelson
Springfield - Richard Clell Nelson, Jr. "Rick", 59 of Springfield passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Mercy Hospital ICU after a long illness.
He was born August 13, 1959 in Springfield to Richard Clell Nelson, Sr "Rocky" and Norma Dean Cole Nelson. He started his career as an over the road trucking operator in 1997 and retired in 2014 due to health issues. He worked for several companies and owned his own truck for a time. He retired accident free.
He was a member of Crossway Baptist Church and dedicated his life to helping others thru Christ.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Deborah Sue Burk and husband, Ray; grandparents, Clell and Vivian Nelson, and Otis and Pauline Cole.
Survivors include his loving wife of nine years, Tina Charlene Nelson; two daughters, Renee Harriman and husband, Don, and Brittany Lea Fleming; a son, Michael Cash Nelson; a sister, Dianna Loftis Wheeler and husband, Mark; grandson, Raishon Dodson; an uncle, Don Cole, Sr. and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Rick was loved by all his family and friends. He loved motorcycles, his Harley Davidson and his special pal, his dog, Gracie.
Funeral services will be Monday, June 10, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Gorman Scharpf Brentwood Chapel, 1947 E. Seminole Street with burial to follow in Hazelwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 pm until service time Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nelson Family to help with expenses due to his long illness.
Published in the News-Leader from June 5 to June 9, 2019