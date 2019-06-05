Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Clell "Rick" Nelson


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Clell "Rick" Nelson Obituary
Richard Clell "Rick" Nelson

Springfield - Richard Clell Nelson, Jr. "Rick", 59 of Springfield passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Mercy Hospital ICU after a long illness.

He was born August 13, 1959 in Springfield to Richard Clell Nelson, Sr "Rocky" and Norma Dean Cole Nelson. He started his career as an over the road trucking operator in 1997 and retired in 2014 due to health issues. He worked for several companies and owned his own truck for a time. He retired accident free.

He was a member of Crossway Baptist Church and dedicated his life to helping others thru Christ.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Deborah Sue Burk and husband, Ray; grandparents, Clell and Vivian Nelson, and Otis and Pauline Cole.

Survivors include his loving wife of nine years, Tina Charlene Nelson; two daughters, Renee Harriman and husband, Don, and Brittany Lea Fleming; a son, Michael Cash Nelson; a sister, Dianna Loftis Wheeler and husband, Mark; grandson, Raishon Dodson; an uncle, Don Cole, Sr. and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Rick was loved by all his family and friends. He loved motorcycles, his Harley Davidson and his special pal, his dog, Gracie.

Funeral services will be Monday, June 10, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Gorman Scharpf Brentwood Chapel, 1947 E. Seminole Street with burial to follow in Hazelwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 pm until service time Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nelson Family to help with expenses due to his long illness.
Published in the News-Leader from June 5 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now