|
|
Richard Davis Smith
Springfield - Richard was born November 10, 1944 in Houma, Louisiana to Elvin and Mary Smith. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Clinton.
He was employed by Kraft Foods for 33 years and after retirement drove a school bus for 11 years.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Abou Ben Adhem Shrine. He found great joy in playing in the Shrine Band, Community Bands and Dance Bands for over 35 years. Richard treasured all the friendships he made over the years. These friends include his "Car Buddies" as well as music buddies.
Survivors include wife of 39 years, Joyce; two daughters, Melissa Mayes (Mike) and Melinda Smartt; one grandson, Reed Davis Mayes; several nieces and nephews. He was also blessed with three step-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, November 8, 2019 from 2:30 to 3:30 PM in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, with service to follow at 3:30 PM in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Abou Ben Adhem Hospital Dad's Unit, c/o Terry Brumley, ABA Shrine, 601 E. St. Louis Street, Springfield, MO 65806.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019