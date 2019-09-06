Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
The Bennett Room
11798 Highway 64
Lebanon, MO
Richard Dean Buffalow

Richard Dean Buffalow Obituary
Richard Dean Buffalow

Morrisville - Richard Dean Buffalow, age 84 of Morrisville, Missouri, passed away August 16th, 2019 at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, Missouri, while surrounded by his loving family.

Richard is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ellen "Jeannie", his five children, Larry (Nancy) Buffalow of Rio Rancho, NM, Terry (Amy) Buffalow of Aurora, MO, Jo Lynn (Terry) Hampton of Bolivar, MO, Ron (Marsha Grissom) Buffalow of Morrisville, MO and Yovonne (Scott Kaczorowski) Buffalow of Colorado Springs, CO, ten grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Denzel (Bane) Buffalow, a brother Doyle Buffalow, sisters, Beulah Jones and Evelyn Clark, and a grandson, James Richardson.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Richard touched are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at The Bennett Room, 11798 Highway 64 Lebanon, Missouri 65536 at 11 AM. Potluck lunch immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Tremain Hospitality House, Bolivar, MO, in Richard's name.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 6, 2019
