Richard Eugene Hailey
Republic - Mr. Richard Eugene Hailey, age 84, of Republic, Missouri, passed away in his home with family at his side, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was born on August 25, 1934 in Wheaton, Missouri, the son of Paul Weldon and Opal Jean (Duncan) Hailey.
Richard served his country proudly for two years in the U.S. Army, as a teletype operator in the demilitarized zone of Korea. During this time, he wrote a letter to his sweet Kathryn every day. He began dating her when she was age 14, and five years later, on April 8, 1956 Richard and Kathryn Mary Lee were united in marriage.
After Richard's retirement from Jounagan in 2000, he and Kathryn traveled all over the United States, often with their grandchild. They also traveled to Hawaii, England, and Scotland.
Richard was a deacon at Calvary Baptist Church in Republic, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his son, Richard Eugene Hailey, II; his parents; a brother, Charles Hailey; and two brothers in law, Lee Audirsch, and J.R. Marney.
Richard is survived by his wife of 63 years, Kathryn; two children and their spouses, Jonathan and Keri Hailey, and Noel and Mark Perkin; a special daughter in law, Pam Hailey; six grandchildren and their spouses, Jennifer and Jeff Prowant, Laura Hailey, Ryan Hailey, Andrew Perkin, Gannon Hailey, and Nadia Hailey; nine great grandchildren, Addison, Kortney, Jazlyn, Abigail, Lillian, Ashlee, Jeremia, Camellia, and Bear; a future great-great grandchild; two sisters, Paula Audirsch and Linda Marney; a sister in law, Bonnie Hailey; and numerous other beloved family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Calvary Baptist Church, 804 US Highway 60, Republic, MO 65738, under the direction of Meadors Funeral Home. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Republic. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions will be made to the . Family and friends may share online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 28, 2019