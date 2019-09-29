Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
Richard Eugene LaCroix


1928 - 2019
Springfield - Richard Eugene LaCroix, 91, Springfield, MO passed away September 27, 2019 in Ozark Nursing and Care Center. He was born on July 19, 1928 in Lynn, Massachusetts to Romeo and Mildred (Mayhew) LaCroix. He served in the U.S. Navy as a member of the first crew on the Oriskany Aircraft Carrier during the Korean War.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Janice B. Leamy LaCroix; four children, Susan M. Sills, Mark, Wayne and Keith LaCroix; two step-children, Jonathan H. Leamy and Jennifer L. Gaskell. Private family services will be held in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 949 East Primrose St., Springfield, MO 65807. Online condolences may be left at gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 29, 2019
