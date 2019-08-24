Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Bellview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Ezra Andrews


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Ezra Andrews Obituary
Richard Ezra Andrews

Springfield - Richard Ezra Andrews, 87, of Springfield, MO passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. He was born on October 20, 1931 to Ezra and Lucille (Belt) Andrews in Springfield, MO. Richard was in the Korean War and retired from the Springfield US Post Office. Richard was a member of the Rangers and Trail Blazers Square dancing clubs.

He is survived by his wife, Norma; 2 sons, Richard Jr and wife Sonia, Keith and wife Cheryl; 4 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 4 pm to 6 pm at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Graveside services will be on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:00 am in Bellview Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now