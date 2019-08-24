|
Richard Ezra Andrews
Springfield - Richard Ezra Andrews, 87, of Springfield, MO passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. He was born on October 20, 1931 to Ezra and Lucille (Belt) Andrews in Springfield, MO. Richard was in the Korean War and retired from the Springfield US Post Office. Richard was a member of the Rangers and Trail Blazers Square dancing clubs.
He is survived by his wife, Norma; 2 sons, Richard Jr and wife Sonia, Keith and wife Cheryl; 4 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 4 pm to 6 pm at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Graveside services will be on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:00 am in Bellview Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 24, 2019