Springfield - Richard F. Wilken passed away June 12, 2019. He was born September 14, 1921 in Upland, Nebraska, the son of Diedrich and Marie (Adam) Wilken. He is survived by one sister, Lillian Cronin of Grand Island, Nebraska. Richard enlisted in the Navy December 19, 1940, during WWII he served in the Pacific and European Theaters on the destroyer the USS Sterett. He also served in the Korean War. He retired July 3, 1961, and after retiring from the Navy, he served as a Civilian Commissary Officer with the Dept. of the Army for 21 years. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Betty (Keel) Wilken, and his children Daniel (Paula), Douglas, Deborah (Alan) and Diana. He has five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A memorial service for Richard will be held at 11 am, Thursday, June 20 2019, at Messiah Lutheran Church, Springfield, with burial at 2pm, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers the family would like memorial donations made in Richard's name to the Messiah Endowment Fund, in care of Messiah Lutheran Church.
Published in the News-Leader on June 16, 2019