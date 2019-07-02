|
Richard Henry Greven
Bolivar - Richard Henry Greven of Bolivar, Missouri went to be with our Lord and Savior on June 30, 2019, at the age of 73.
. He is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Susan Lee Greven; Son Kevin Greven and wife Tonya; Grandsons Daulton Greven and significant other Alexis O'Reilly, Gregory and Cooper Greven; Granddaughter Payton Bramel; Great-grandsons Nash and Grayson Greven, and Julian O'Reilly - Castillo; Brother-in-law Steve Shadwick and wife Sara; Nieces Stephanie Shadwick and Fiancé Nicholas Cloyd, Jennifer Lindsey and husband Rusty; along with many other loving family and friends.
In Addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his beloved son Gregory Scott Greven.
Visitation for Richard will be Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar, from 5pm to 7pm. At the request of Richard there will be a 10am Graveside ONLY Interment with final prayers on Saturday, July 6,2019 at Greenwood Cemetery in Bolivar.
Published in the News-Leader on July 2, 2019