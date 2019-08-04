|
|
Richard L. "Rick" Perryman
Springfield - Richard L. "Rick" Perryman, 69, of Springfield, MO passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Rick was born March 10, 1950 in Springfield, MO, the son of John Richard "Buck" Perryman and Marjorie (Combs) Perryman.
He was united in marriage to Heather (Wentz) Perryman on April 5, 1991. They were privileged to share over 28 years together.
Rick was the part-owner and operator of the family business, Barnes Town and Country, for 44 years; folks will remember him as the voice of the "Good Ole Boys" for their radio and TV ads. He was proud to be the 1968-69 FFA state sentinel from Ash Grove, enjoyed traveling, and LOVED the St. Louis Cardinals! Rick was an avid bird hunter; he looked forward to those yearly pheasant hunts in Kansas with his high school buddies. He enjoyed singing in choir, and was part of Messiah Project, as well as Second Baptist and Asbury United Methodist choirs. Above all, Rick loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren who called him Boppoo. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all those that knew and loved him.
Rick is survived by his wife, Heather, of the home; children, Eric Perryman and wife Sarah of Sparta, Christy Rains and husband Brent of Rolesville, NC, Kathleen Frix of Ashburn, VA; stepchildren, Selyna Tosch and husband Jason of Springfield, Bryant Cole of Cassville; mother, Marge Perryman of Ash Grove; brother, Ron Perryman and wife Jackie, of Springfield; sister-in-law, Becky Perryman; 11 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; an uncle, several cousins, nieces and nephews, and many more friends who were also family to him.
Rick was preceded in death by his father, John Richard "Buck" Perryman; brother, John R. "Randy" Perryman; and infant granddaughter, Emma Perryman.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM, Friday, August 9, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church, Springfield, MO. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Center Baptist Church near Ash Grove, MO, with burial to follow at Ash Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Asbury United Methodist Church or Center Baptist Church.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 4, 2019