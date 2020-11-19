1/
Richard L. Peterson
1931 - 2020
Richard L. Peterson

Independence, MO - Richard L. Peterson 89, of Independence, Missouri passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was born on July 23, 1931 in Red Wing, Minnesota to Russel and Marion (Delamater) Peterson.

Richard served 21 years in the United States Navy with his highest rank being Chief Boatswain's Mate. He served in the Korean and Vietnam War. His service was in the Pacific area, with the majority of his time in Japan, Korea, and the Philippines. Richard married his wife, Bea, on January 24, 1963 in North Hollywood, California. Richard was a long-time resident of Springfield, Missouri. He was an avid fisherman, coin collector, and loved to travel. He spent several years building model ships and was Treasurer of Grace Bible Church in Springfield, Missouri. He also enjoyed spending time playing cards with family and friends.

Preceding him in death are his parents and one brother, Wesley Peterson.

Survivors include his loving wife, Bea Peterson; children, Mark Canton (Debbie), Dale Canton (Suzy) and Wayne Peterson (Debbie); grandchildren Joshua, Timothy, and Sarah Canton and Dylan Peterson.

Services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm with a visitation held one hour prior at 1:00 pm at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte (4500 S. Lone Pine, Springfield, MO 65804).

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested cards for Bea.

Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com






Published in News-Leader from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
