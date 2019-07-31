Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Richard Lee Melton


1934 - 2019
Richard Lee Melton Obituary
Richard Lee Melton

Springfield, Mo. - Richard Lee Melton 85, Springfield, Mo. passed away July 29, 2019, at The Waterford. He was born May 9, 1934, in Christian County, Mo. to Earl and Marguerite (Horn) Melton. He was a retired upholsterer, for Lee Upolstery Shop. and he was a U.S. Army veteran. He was also a member of the Schweitzer United Methodist Church.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Tim Melton, a sister: Ruth Keysser and a brother: Roger Melton. He is survived by his wife Cynthia Melton, a son: Tony Melton, a step-son: Ken Fisher and his wife, Sherri, two step-daughters: Margo Sanders and her husband Roger, and Michelle R. Beck, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and nieces nephews.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Greeenlawn Funeral Home North.
Published in the News-Leader on July 31, 2019
