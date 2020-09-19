Richard Lee Simpson



Richard Lee Simpson, 74, passed away on September 18, 2020.



He was born August 28, 1946 to Arthur and Ruth (McCombs) Simpson in Webb City, MO.



Richard graduated from Webb City High School in 1964, then completed his Bachelor of Science degree at Kansas State College and his masters' degree at Missouri State University in Springfield, MO. He worked for Missouri Crippled Children Service for over 30 years and was always proud of the work that program provided children and their families. Richard served in the Missouri National Guard for seven years.



Richard came to know his savior at the age of 16, and followed his Christian faith throughout his life. At the time of his death he was attending Central Christian Church in Springfield, MO.



In May of 1977, Richard married Jane Beamer. She passed away in May of 2016.



Following his retirement, Richard owned RICKLFIXIT Home Repair for a time, helping others with home repairs as well as his own home and woodworking projects.



He is survived by Carolyn Condict of the home, his son, Mike and daughter-in-law, Jeanne (Forkner) of Hope, AR, his sister, Saundra Allen of Webb City, two nieces, a nephew, extended family, and a great many friends. Richard very much enjoyed playing golf with his friends.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 23 at 5pm at Danforth Cemetery, located east of Springfield off East Division on Farm Road 213. Richard requested in lieu of flowers, a contribution be made to the Salvation Army of Springfield.









