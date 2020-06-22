Richard Murray
Richard Murray

Ash Grove - Richard Murray, 98, of Ash Grove, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Richard, the son of Wayne and Thelma (Piper) Murray, was born in Ash Grove, MO, on February 10, 1922. Richard and Dorris Wagner were united in marriage on December 4, 1943 and shared over 75 years together, before Dorris' passing in 2019.

Richard was a life-long area resident and graduated from Ash Grove High School in 1941. He was a farmer and his farm was very important to him. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all those that knew and loved him.

Richard is survived by nephew, Donnie Wagner; nieces, Connie Stacey, Sandra Edgington, Peggy Owen; other family and many friends.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 2:00PM in Ash Grove Cemetery, Ash Grove, MO.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be left in Richard's name to Integrity Hospice and may be left at the funeral home.

Under the direction of Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove, MO.




Published in News-Leader from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Ash Grove
201 S. Daniel
Ash Grove, MO 65604
(417) 751-2522
