Richard Orville Ramsey
Ozark - Richard Orville Ramsey, age 89, of Ozark passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. Richard was born December 29, 1930 to Orville and Mamie (Patterson) Ramsey in Mentor, Missouri and was a lifelong resident of Greene and Christian counties. As a member of the Ozark High School Graduating class of 1949, Richard formed many friendships that have lasted his entire life. On April 14, 1950 Richard was united in marriage to Mary Jarecke who preceded him in death November 13, 1994. Richard married Judith Foshee June 30, 1997, Judith was called to be with the Lord on March 7, 2014.
Richard's priorities in life were easy to see through his love for his family, friends and farming. Making hay and working with horses were two of his favorite things to do. A custom bulldozing service and highway construction (including the first lanes of highway 65 from Springfield to Branson) were early career paths. In the winter of 1965, Richard was asked by Campbell Ford to help out for a few weeks and that two weeks ended 32 years later in the spring of 1997 when he retired. As Sales Manager for Campbell, Richard found a perfect fit for his outgoing personality.
Richard served as a member of the Masonic Lodge for 68 years and was Master of the Friend Lodge in Ozark for two terms. The fellowship of the Finley River Cowboy Church has been cherished by Richard and his membership there was very rewarding for him.
Richard is survived by his daughter Brenda Whisenant and husband Don, son Mike and wife Pam; grandchildren Jennifer Ramsey, Cody Whisenant, Jessica Walker and husband Will; great grandson Jayton Walker; step-daughter Angela Woolsey and husband Billy; step grandson Chase House; brother Harold Ramsey; brothers-in law Gene Jarecke, Jerry Foshee; sisters-in law Madelene Ramsey, Bonna Jarecke, Clara Foshee, Betty Williams and husband Ronald.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ralph Ramsey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Selmore Cemetery in care of Barnes Family Funeral Home, PO Box 796, Ozark, MO, 65721.
A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Selmore Cemetery with Keven Baker officiating and Dale Roller conducting Masonic Rites. Arrangements under the care and direction of Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark. Online condolences may be shared at www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020