Richard Paul Weeden
1933 - 2020
Richard Paul Weeden

Springfield - Richard Paul Weeden, 87, but forever young to who knew him, was born January 15, 1933 in Lincoln, NE and died August 4, 2020.

Richard is survived by his wife, Roberta; daughters, Wendy Vandenberg, Linda Guglielmo, and Lisa Weeden; son, Richard Weeden; and his sister, Phyllis Hennegan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Florence Weeden; and a grandson, Conley.

Richard was a pressman by trade, a business owner, and retired from the Springfield Public School system.

He loved researching stocks and investing, Nebraska Football, and Drury Lady Panthers Basketball. He enjoyed being a Reading Buddy through RSVP and being a member of the First Unitarian Universalist Church for 48 years.

Richard and Roberta shared 50 years together, he was definitely, one of the good guys.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Springfield, or the Alzheimer's Association.

Please go to greenlawnfuneralhome.com, to see the full obituary.






Published in News-Leader from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
