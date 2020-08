Richard Paul WeedenSpringfield - Richard Paul Weeden, 87, but forever young to who knew him, was born January 15, 1933 in Lincoln, NE and died August 4, 2020.Richard is survived by his wife, Roberta; daughters, Wendy Vandenberg, Linda Guglielmo, and Lisa Weeden; son, Richard Weeden; and his sister, Phyllis Hennegan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Florence Weeden; and a grandson, Conley.Richard was a pressman by trade, a business owner, and retired from the Springfield Public School system.He loved researching stocks and investing, Nebraska Football, and Drury Lady Panthers Basketball. He enjoyed being a Reading Buddy through RSVP and being a member of the First Unitarian Universalist Church for 48 years.Richard and Roberta shared 50 years together, he was definitely, one of the good guys.Services will be announced at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Springfield, or the Alzheimer's Association Please go to greenlawnfuneralhome.com , to see the full obituary.