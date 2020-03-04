Services
Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO 65714
(417) 724-2400
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Delaware Cemetery
Nixa, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Henne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard R. Henne


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard R. Henne Obituary
Richard R. Henne

Nixa - Richard R. Henne, age 91 of Nixa, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was born February 23, 1929 in Taylor, Nebraska, the son of Raymond and Hazel (Thompson) Henne.

On May 6, 1954 he was united in marriage to Velma M. Rogers.

Richard served his country for 23 years in the U.S. Army before working for Zenith Electronics in Springfield. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and trips to casinos.

Survivors include: his wife of 65 years, Velma Henne of Nixa; his grandson, Jeremy Henne of Springfield; and his sister in law, Fran Henne of Nebraska.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Don and Jerry; and two sisters, Katherine and Sherrie.

A graveside service with Jeremy Henne officiating will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Delaware Cemetery, Nixa, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -