Richard R. Henne
Nixa - Richard R. Henne, age 91 of Nixa, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was born February 23, 1929 in Taylor, Nebraska, the son of Raymond and Hazel (Thompson) Henne.
On May 6, 1954 he was united in marriage to Velma M. Rogers.
Richard served his country for 23 years in the U.S. Army before working for Zenith Electronics in Springfield. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and trips to casinos.
Survivors include: his wife of 65 years, Velma Henne of Nixa; his grandson, Jeremy Henne of Springfield; and his sister in law, Fran Henne of Nebraska.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Don and Jerry; and two sisters, Katherine and Sherrie.
A graveside service with Jeremy Henne officiating will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Delaware Cemetery, Nixa, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020