Richard Roland Summers
1939 - 2020
Richard Roland Summers

Richard Roland Summers, 81, of Walnut Grove passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

Richard was born March 18, 1939 in Kansas City, MO. to W.B. and Chrystine (Buchanan) Summers. He joined the Army at an early age. After being honorably discharged, he went to college, receiving his Masters Degree. He went on to teach science in Higginsville for a short time, then spent the rest of his career in Willard.

Richard loved fishing for crappie on Stockton Lake. He was a multipotentialite and a jack of all trades. He had a passion for nature and the environment.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Peggy Priest; and his son, Scott Summers.

Survivors include his wife, Betty of 42 years; daughter, Monica Renkoski; 3 grandchildren, Kathryn, Lydia and Marcus Renkoski; brother, John Summers and wife, Jenny; sister, Linda Johnson; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 4 at 10:30 a.m. in the Peterson Funeral Chapel, 229 W. Church St., Aurora, MO. 65605. Burial with full military honors will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Masonic Home of Missouri.




Published in News-Leader from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Peterson Funeral Chapel
