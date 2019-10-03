|
|
Richard Scott
Forsyth - Richard "Dick" Echols Scott was born at home to parents Seth Grant Scott and Winnifred Echols Scott, on November 2, 1929. His immediate family included two sisters, Hortense Sullivan Vogel and Norine Farber, and three brothers, Harold, Doug and Dan.
Dick resided in Taney County for 50 years. Anyone met Dick knew how much he loved Jesus, and he shared the gospel with everyone he met. He served with the prison ministry. He erected and maintained the "Jesus is Lord" billboard in Rockaway Beach for as long as anyone can remember, as well as other Christian billboards. Additionally, he donated parcels of land for multiple Church sites. But mainly, he will be remembered for his generosity, his love of family, his benevolence, his stories, his prayer life, his passion for gardening, his infectious laugh and the joy he got from sharing the bounty with others.
Dick was proceeded in death by his parents and all his siblings, as well as his son, Robert "Bobby" Allen Kenney, and daughter, Julia Scott Tew. He is survived by his wife, Gail Scott, Rogers, AR and children, Paul Scott Kenney and wife Kathy, Ft. Worth, TX; Susie Cobb and husband Earl, Kissee Mills, MO; Kimberly Scott DeMarsh and husband Tom, Milwaukee, WI; daughter in law Darla Kenney, Euless, TX; Tracey Scott and wife Deb, Tampa, FL; Molly Scott McKenzie and Dustin Williams, Topeka, KS; Honey Scott Pickren and husband Rick, Ozark, MO; and son in law Brannon Tew, Forsyth, MO. Dick has sixteen grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
To honor Dick's wishes he was laid to rest in a Family graveside memorial service on September 30th in the Scott Family Cemetery. Dick would have appreciated donations in lieu of flowers to the Bridge of Faith Community Church, 296 Lake Street, Rockaway Beach, MO 65740.
For full obiturary please visit www.whelchelgracefuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Oct. 3, 2019