|
|
Richard Stevens
Springfield - Richard Stevens, 67, of Springfield, MO passed away on June 12, 2019 in his home.
Richard practiced law for over 42 years in the Ozarks, where he dedicated much of his time to helping his clients. He was an avid fisherman, gardener, bird watcher, and outdoorsman. Rich loved playing basketball and could be found playing at the downtown YMCA at the noon hour most work days. He enjoyed watching sports, especially University of Missouri (his alma mater) football and basketball, with his son Tyler. He leaves behind three beloved children, that he was very proud of, as well as his brother, cousins, and a multitude of friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife Sonja Stevens, his first wife Allyn Stevens, and his father and mother, John S. Stevens and Faye M. Stevens.
He is survived by his three children; son, John Tyler Stevens of Springfield and his fiancé Brittany Coble, daughters Lilly Stevens of Springfield and Rachel Long and her husband Nathan Long of Columbia, MO, granddaughter Harley Long also of Columbia, and brother John Roderick "Rod" Stevens of Martinez, CA.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, in Hazelwood Cemetery, with the Reverend Scott Long officiating, under the direction of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 17 in the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader on June 16, 2019