Richard "Rick" Vestal
Springfield - Richard "Rick" Vestal, 55, a life-long resident of Springfield, was born on December 21, 1963 and passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019.
Rick was an Elder and very active member of Central Christian Church. He was employed at Dancey Collision Repair.
Rick was preceded in death by his father, Roger "Pete" Vestal.
Rick is survived by his mother, Beverly Vestal; children, Sarah and Sean Vestal, and Sheena (Adam) Carroll; three grandchildren, Carter, Easton and Tanner Carroll; brothers, Steve (Judy) and Ken; sisters, Beth (Mark) Monroe, Dana (Duane) Powell and Amy (Ken) Wilson; and a host of nieces, nephews and close friends.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 AM, with a Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 AM, on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Central Christian Church, with The Reverend Geoff Weinman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Central Christian Church or the . Rick will be cremated and a private ceremony will be held at a later date.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019