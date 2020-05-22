|
|
Richard William Lands
Richard William Lands passed away Friday, May 1st, 2020 in Springfield, Missouri at age 67. Richard was born July 31st, 1952 in Oskaloosa, Iowa, to Gretta Aalsburg Lands and MSgt. William Frederick Lands. After living in Japan, France, and Omaha, NE, the family moved to the Ozarks in 1962 where Richard graduated from Glendale High School in 1970. A long-time resident of Kansas City, Richard married Karel Lands in 1986 and together they ran a small taxi company in Kansas City. They sold the cab company and returned to the Ozarks in the late1990s to be near family and work in the telecommunications industry. His fondest pastime was playing guitar and writing songs. He also knew his way around power tools, and enjoyed home improvement projects. Together he and Karel enjoyed raising exotic birds, landscaping, and feeding wild birds at their Springfield home. Richard was preceded in death by his mother Gretta Lands in 2010, and his wife Karel in 2015. Richard is survived by two sisters. Cynthia Brooks and husband Larry, and Jacqueline Tygart and husband John. Three nephews, Casey and Cory Brooks and Adrian Tygart. Richard was an enormously generous person who felt empathy and kindness toward everyone he met. If you feel moved to honor his life, he would want you to give to whatever charity you feel helps your fellow man.
Published in the News-Leader from May 22 to May 24, 2020