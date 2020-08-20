1/1
Rick Daugherty
1941 - 2020
Rick Daugherty

Rogersville - Ricky Lynn Daugherty., 78, Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in his home.

He was born December 21, 1941 in Chanute, Kansas the son of the late Richard L. and Lois R. (Watson) Daugherty. He was united in marriage January 9, 1965 in Springfield to Virginia Sue Adamson.

Rick was a carpet sales rep for several carpet manufacturers for over 50 years. He grew up in Joplin and after graduation he joined the Marine Corp in 1960 and served for four years. After serving his country, he moved to Springfield and worked at the Ole King Cole Cleaners where he met his wife Sue. He enjoyed deer hunting, football, grilling and writing orders. He made his own BBQ sauce that everyone loved. He was a loving husband, dad, grandpa and will be dearly missed by his nieces, nephews, family and many friends.

He is survived by his wife, Sue; two daughters, Lisa McCurdy, and Danya Whetstone and husband Michael; four grandchildren, Raychel Barnard, Travis Barnard, Evan Whetstone, and Jenny McCurdy; a great-grandson, Waylon, a sister, Tamie Brender and husband Dan, a brother, Kim Daugherty, and many other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 - 2:00 pm, with a memorial service following at 2:00 pm, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial, with military honors will follow at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors, PO Box 758156, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Due to COVID-19, Social Distancing will be observed and Face Mask will be required.

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com






Published in News-Leader from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
J.D. Lee & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
AUG
25
Memorial service
02:00 PM
J.D. Lee & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
J.D. Lee & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
August 20, 2020
My life was enriched by knowing you Rick. Rest in peace, and may God give comfort to Sue and all of your family.
Butch Ready
Friend
August 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
kelli vernon
Friend
