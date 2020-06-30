Rick Skiles
Springfield - Funeral services for Rick Skiles, 66, Springfield, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Skiles passed away at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 13, 1954, at Wichita, Kansas, to James Skiles and Ruby Tetrick Skiles. On December 15, 2018, he was married at Branson, Missouri, to Lizabeth Austin. Rick and Lizabeth shared the same birthday. Mr. Skiles was a radiology technician at Cox South. He loved horses, singing and playing the guitar. Rick held a special place in his heart for his nieces and nephews. Mr. Skiles was a Christian.
He is survived by his wife, Lizabeth Skiles; his mother, Ruby Skiles; three step-children, Kevin, Matt and Andrew Hill; one sister, Tammy Collins and husband, Mike; one uncle, Wayne Tetrick and wife, Ruby; two nephews, Kem Collins and wife, Ashley and Tyson Collins and wife, Sarah; and six great-nieces and great-nephews.
His father and one niece, Paisley Collins, preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m., Friday, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Sweeton Pond Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Sweeton Pond Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
Published in News-Leader from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.