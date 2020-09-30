1/1
Riley Eisley
1996 - 2020
Nixa - Riley Adam Eisley, age 24, of Nixa died Sunday, September 27th, 2020. He was born January 28th, 1996, in Springfield, Missouri.

Though taken far too soon, Riley managed to touch the lives of each and every person with whom he came into contact. Humorous, charismatic, and always talkative, he held the attention of any room he entered. Riley was a fan of sports, playing baseball, basketball, and football throughout his childhood; more recently, he regularly played soccer with his friends. He was active in debate in high school and was very much willing to prove that he was, in fact, always correct. He also enjoyed listening to music and simply being around his loved ones. Without exception, Riley cared deeply for those around him, and they reciprocated. If love alone could have prevented his death, Riley would have outlived us all.

Riley is survived by his father, Michael; his mother, Tina; his brother, Addison; his stepbrother, Kyle; and countless other loving family members and friends.

Riley is preceded in death by his grandfather, Donald, and his uncle, Seth.

If interested in donating, please reach out to Addison Eisley on Facebook for further information.

Funeral services will be he held at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.






Published in News-Leader from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Adams Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO 65714
(417) 724-2400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa

September 29, 2020
Betty Ann, Michael and family
My prayers are with you all. I pray the comfort, grace and love of God see you through this sad difficult time. I'm so sorry for your lost of Riley. I love you all.
Your cousin Shirley
Shirley Parrish
Family
