Riley EisleyNixa - Riley Adam Eisley, age 24, of Nixa died Sunday, September 27th, 2020. He was born January 28th, 1996, in Springfield, Missouri.Though taken far too soon, Riley managed to touch the lives of each and every person with whom he came into contact. Humorous, charismatic, and always talkative, he held the attention of any room he entered. Riley was a fan of sports, playing baseball, basketball, and football throughout his childhood; more recently, he regularly played soccer with his friends. He was active in debate in high school and was very much willing to prove that he was, in fact, always correct. He also enjoyed listening to music and simply being around his loved ones. Without exception, Riley cared deeply for those around him, and they reciprocated. If love alone could have prevented his death, Riley would have outlived us all.Riley is survived by his father, Michael; his mother, Tina; his brother, Addison; his stepbrother, Kyle; and countless other loving family members and friends.Riley is preceded in death by his grandfather, Donald, and his uncle, Seth.If interested in donating, please reach out to Addison Eisley on Facebook for further information.Funeral services will be he held at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.