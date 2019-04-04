|
Robert Beckett
Springfield - Robert Dudley Beckett departed this life April 2, 2019 surrounded by family. Born in Detroit in 1934, Dr. Beckett and his growing family came to Springfield in 1963 when he accepted a position to teach English at Southwest Missouri State.
"Doc" Beckett was born to be a teacher. He was proud of his contributions to improving the critical thinking and concise writing of many hundreds of students at SMS. In addition to teaching classes in literature, drama, and writing, he notably developed a Canadian Literature program at SMS. He was a voracious reader and vanquisher of crossword puzzles.
Dr. Beckett enjoyed sports and music. For years he was the "voice of the Bears" as the PA announcer for the Bears football and basketball games. He was a familiar sight in pick-up basketball at McDonald Arena, competing with students half his age. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Michigan Wolverines. Bad officiating inspired his pithy phrase: "it may not be right, but it is official." He was especially fond of jazz, playing his clarinet in community and honor bands.
Dr. Beckett gave back to the community as a prolific blood donor, through his ardent support for and participation in local Democratic party politics as a member of the Greene County Democratic Committee and later of the Senior Democrats of the Ozarks, and through his work with the SMS faculty senate. The GI Bill aid for his education influenced his passionate beliefs in the need for government to improve people's lives and in the importance of higher education. Bob and Muriel's emphasis on education inspired their children to earn more than 16 post-secondary degrees and professional certifications.
Dr. Robert D. Beckett is survived by his devoted wife Muriel, his loving children Amy (Monte), Julie (Keith), Tim (Nancy), Peter (Janice), Jonny (Penné), Laura (Gary), and Greg (Dan), 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Bob is also survived by his sister Linda (Russ) and brother Jim (Glenda); Bob was predeceased by beloved son Dan, brother Joseph, and sister Audrey.
Visitation at Greenlawn Funeral Home East from 4:30 to 8:00 PM Friday, April 5, with a memorial service at Greenlawn Funeral Home East, 10 AM Saturday, April 6. Memorial donations are suggested to the Robert Beckett Scholarship Fund at Missouri State University.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019