Services
Adams Funeral Home Ozark Chapel - Ozark
504 West Walnut Street
Ozark, MO 65721
(417) 581-2400
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Behrends
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Behrends

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Behrends Obituary
Robert Behrends

Ozark - Robert B. (Hoare) Behrends passed away December 7, 2019, at the age of 88. The beloved son of Harry and Wilma Hoare was born in Pampa, TX on September 6, 1931. He is predeceased by his loving wife Joan whom he wed in 1960; survived by children Michael (and Tammie), Steven (and Anita) and predeceased Robert Blake; grandchildren Stephanie (and Jake) Brown and Michael Blake (and Victoria) Behrends; great-grandchildren Aaron, Makayla and Kallen; great-great grandson Greysen; sister Marcia Reynolds and family.

A Korean War veteran, Bob enjoyed spending time with Joan and his family on their farm; was an avid gardener; a founding member of the Christian County Elks Lodge #2777; and retired after a long career with the U.S. Postal Service.

Bob was devoted to the Lord and his church and is now reunited with his wife, Joan, in heaven.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made in his name to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on at 10am, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 1796 N. State Highway NN, Ozark, Missouri 65721. Burial will follow in Weaver Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9am until Service time on Saturday at the church, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -