Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Israel Cemetery
Springfield, MO
Interment
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Israel Cemetery
Springfield, MO
Robert C. Kramer

Riviera Beach - Died on February 18, 2019, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne Strauss Kramer. Dear father of Andrea Kramer (Lee Rosengard) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Sherry Kramer of Dorset, Vermont, and Bernard Kramer (Jill Weinberg) of Highland Park, Illinois. Grandfather of Rebecca Kramer Rosengard (Jennifer Robinson), Joanna Kramer Kowitt (Joshua), Perri Weinberg Kramer, Julia Weinberg Kramer (Zachary Kaplan) and Laura K.R. Thompson (Jeffrey). Adoring great grandfather of Evelyn, Emily, Philip, Sara and Hazel. WW II veteran, graduate of Tufts University, owner of Ozark Paper and Janitor Supply, Inc. and KICK-AM radio in Springfield, Missouri, past president of Temple Israel in Springfield, Missouri, where he was a member for over 70 years, long-time member of the Rotary Club of Springfield (Downtown) and devoted family man. He loved the water, swimming competitively in high school and college and serving as a water safety instructor at Jewish summer camps in New England. During WW II he taught thousands of soldiers deployed to the Pacific theatre of war how to swim while carrying their gear during island landings. Later in life, he enjoyed looking out over the Atlantic Ocean from his home in Florida. Graveside Funeral and interment at 11:00 a.m. on February 22, 2019, at Temple Israel Cemetery, Springfield, Missouri, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Community Foundation of the Ozarks (P.O. Box 8960, Springfield, Missouri 65801) to support the Robert C. and Jeanne Strauss Kramer Holocaust Education Fund, which sends Springfield area teachers to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum for their education and training. May his memory be for a blessing.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
