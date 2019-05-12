Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery
Springfield, MO
View Map
Robert C. "Bob" Poe Obituary
Robert C. "Bob" Poe

Fair Grove - Robert C. "Bob" Poe, 76, of Fair Grove, Passed away May 9, 2019 in his home.

Bob was born December 1, 1942 in Houston, MO to Elmer and Dorothy Poe. After High School he joined the Army where he proudly served his country.

After the service Bob went on to become a Police Officer in St. Louis, Mo and later a Detective with the Greene County Sherriff Department. He later became a truck driver for Associated Grocery here in Springfield. What Bob really enjoyed was taking care of his farm.

He was preceded in death by his parents

Bob is survived by his wife Modean of the home; step-son Rickey Babcock of Cabbot, AR; daughters Monica Link of Lake Wappapello, MO, Valerie Wedding of St. Joseph, MO, Amanda Massey of St. Louis, MO; sister Ruth Hayden of St. Charles, MO; grandchildren Shawna, Vanessa, Cody, Tami, Rusty and Ethan and 7 Great grandchildren with one on the way.

Graveside services for Bob will be at 1:00 pm Tuesday May 14, 2019 at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Monday, May 13, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East 3540 E. Seminole Springfield, MO 65809
Published in the News-Leader on May 12, 2019
