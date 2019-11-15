|
Robert Collins
Rockville - Robert Collins, 77, passed away November 13, 2019 at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Monday, November 18 at Mullinax Funeral Home (660-679-0009) in Butler, Missouri. Visitation will be Sunday evening from 5-7pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the . Messages and memories for the family may be left online at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
Robert (Grandad) Collins was born October 27, 1942 to William and Maggie (Farmer) Collins in Springfield, Missouri.
Robert was a truck driver for Churchill Truck Lines and retired from Teamsters Local 41.
Robert lived most of his life in Kansas City, MO and Rockville, MO. All who met him were instantly friends because of his contagious outward personality. He loved watching westerns and enjoyed country music. He loved to make people laugh and could make an unbelievable story believable. His greatest joy in life was visiting and getting to know people. He was so proud of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He touched many lives and will be forever missed.
Robert was preceded in death by his first wife Chellia Ann Crist and infant son Tommy: parents and four of his five brothers, Alonzo Collins, Frank Collins, Charles Collins and Jimmy Collins. He is survived by his brother David Collins Rockville, MO. Loving father of sons Bob Collins (Frances) Adrian, MO, Tom Collins Rockville, MO, Terry Collins Excelsior Springs, MO and daughters Lisa Arrington, Rockville, MO and Trudy Collins, Holt, MO. Proud grandfather of Nicole North Adrian, MO, Robbie Collins (Nikki) Platte City, MO, Virginia Collins Los Angeles, CA, First Lieutenant Joseph Collins Ft. Irwin, CA, Greg Collins, John Collins, Josh Collins USS Port Royal Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Joel Arrington, Savanna GA, Surretta Collins, Kansas City, MO, Tommy Collins, Phoenix, AZ, Tracy Collins, Savanna, GA, Dustin Collins, Savanna GA, Treece Lang (Michael), Wichita, KS and Jacob Lester (Kirsten), Avondale, MO; and numerous great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019