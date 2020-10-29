1/
Robert D. (Bob) Fisher
Robert (Bob) D. Fisher

Springfield - Robert (Bob) D. Fisher of Springfield passed away October 28, 2020

Bob was born June 1st, 1936, to Pastor Richard M. Fisher and Dr. Rhuea D. Fisher both deceased. Bob graduated Central High School, attended SMS, served 4 years in the Army, and retired from Graybar Electric after 32 years.

Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judith A. Fisher, daughters Teresa Arcisz, Tanya Heintz, Tina Fisher and Toni Fisher, 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 11:00 am at Boulevard Baptist Church 1030 S Eastgate Ave, Springfield, MO 65809.




Published in News-Leader from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
