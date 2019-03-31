|
Robert D. "Bob" Groff
Everton - Bob Groff, age 64 of Everton, MO passed away March 21, 2019 in Mercy Hospital from cancer. He was born August 29, 1954 to Glenn and Kathryn Groff.
Bob was a veteran of the US Navy.
He is preceded in death by both parents of Owasso, Oklahoma. He is survived by Shirley South of Everton, two sisters Linda Slankard, Jackie and Rick Lambert, nephews Joe and Dan Lambert all of Owasso.
Bob dearly loved his grandkids Aydan, Morgan, Kira, Davin, Eli and Brynlee and three great nieces and nephew.
He asked that no services be conducted.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 31, 2019