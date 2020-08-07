1/1
Robert Dean Sloan
1930 - 2020
Robert Dean Sloan

Springfield - Robert (Bob) Sloan, age 90, passed away peacefully at his home on August 5, 2020. Bob was born February 15, 1930 in Kansas City, Missouri. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his three brothers and three sisters. Bob met his wonderful wife, Louise, at the skating rink in Seymour, Missouri. They were married for 69 years. Bob owned and operated his own businesses, Sloan Distributing Company and Sloan Motor Company, in Springfield, Missouri for many years before retiring in 2002.He enjoyed his retirement where he spent time caring for his yard, eating breakfast with friends, and enjoying time with Louise and their cats. Bob was a long tome member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Springfield, Missouri. Bob is survived by his wife, Louise, of the home, and several nieces and nephews throughout the country. Graveside services will be held at the Masonic Cemetery in Seymour, Missouri Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:30 AM under the direction of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow. Because of the unprecedented times we are currently in, there will be no formal visitation services and we ask all who wish to attend the graveside service to please practice social distancing. Friends of Bob and Louise are invited to come and pay their respects and sign the guestbook. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Bob's memory to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, Rescue One, Watching Over Whiskers, or Asbury United Methodist Church in Springfield, Missouri.




Published in News-Leader from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
