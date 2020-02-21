|
Robert Deeds
Springfield - Robert Eugene Deeds, 90, of Springfield, MO passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Bob was married to Joyce for 54 years. He loved the Saint Louis Cardinals. He coached Mighty Might football, basketball and boxed when he was younger. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Elma Deeds, and a sister, Peggy Lugo. He is survived by his wife, Joyce, sister, Brenda Land and numerous relatives.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 1-2 pm with services at 2:00 in Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020