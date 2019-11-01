|
Robert Eimer
Springfield - Bob Eimer, 90, passed away on Mon., Oct. 28, 2019.
He was born Nov. 6, 1928, to Edward and Clara (Miller) Eimer in Wentworth, Missouri.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Norma; his son, Gary; and his sister, Pauline Schmidt.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda Taylor; a granddaughter, Brittany.
He was a humble, kind, honorable man who touched the life of many. He was the epitome of husband and father. He will be greatly missed by all.
A visitation will be 2-4 pm, Sun., Nov. 3, 2019 with Rosary at 3:30 at Lohmeyer Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass will be 10 am, Mon., Nov. 4, 2019 at St. Agnes, with burial at Resurrection Cemetery.
