Services
Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
500 E. Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
417-862-4433
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
500 E. Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:30 PM
Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
500 E. Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Eimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Eimer


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Eimer Obituary
Robert Eimer

Springfield - Bob Eimer, 90, passed away on Mon., Oct. 28, 2019.

He was born Nov. 6, 1928, to Edward and Clara (Miller) Eimer in Wentworth, Missouri.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Norma; his son, Gary; and his sister, Pauline Schmidt.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda Taylor; a granddaughter, Brittany.

He was a humble, kind, honorable man who touched the life of many. He was the epitome of husband and father. He will be greatly missed by all.

A visitation will be 2-4 pm, Sun., Nov. 3, 2019 with Rosary at 3:30 at Lohmeyer Funeral Home.

Funeral Mass will be 10 am, Mon., Nov. 4, 2019 at St. Agnes, with burial at Resurrection Cemetery.

Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -