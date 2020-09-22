Robert (Bob) Everett Boswell
Springfield - Robert (Bob) Everett Boswell (74) passed away on September 19, 2020 in Springfield, Missouri. Bob was born in Branson, Missouri to Warren and Audrey Boswell. Bob grew up in Branson and Springfield graduating from Central High in 1964. After graduation Bob entered the work force in sales until he retired. Bob is survived by his soul mate, Florence Blakey (Springfield), a son Daniel, brother Terry Boswell, sister-in-law Nancy Boswell (Arlington, TX), three nieces, Shannon Bragg (Clayton), Courtney Williams (Rick), Stephanie Harrison and one nephew Tucker Boswell (Courtney), four great-nieces, Jordan, Angela, Piper, Carly, and two great-nephews, Jackson and Clay (All Texas). Bob was preceded in death by his parents. Bob had a life-time passion for golf and participated in many tournaments and was a member of the Springfield Horton Smith Boys and Men Teams for many years. He was also a member of the Grandview Golf Club, Twin Oaks CC, Fremont Hills CC, and Springfield Golf Club. Bob will be remembered for his quote after playing each hole by many friends..."Big Irv, R 90, Ping, and Thank You". Bob's wish was to be cremated and return to Mother Earth in the Ozarks which he loved dearly. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you take time in your lives to Love one another and spend more time with family and loved ones and always give praise to God daily. Future plans are to have a Celebration of Life golf outing in Springfield for Bob once this pandemic is over. Hopefully we can schedule this sometime in 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com
